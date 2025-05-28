Plans have been unveiled to add six new houses to a street of terraced homes in Chesterfield.

An application by Admiral Property Development Ltd seeks permission from the borough council to erect the mews houses on a site currently occupied by vacant garages at Sanforth Street.

Each of the proposed houses would have three bedrooms, a dining kitchen and a separate living space. The traditional exterior design of the two storey houses under pitched tiled roof would be in keeping with surrounding homes. The new-builds would be grouped in two sets of three properties.

Under the application, the existing 13 prefabricated garages would be dismantled. The garages were formerly owned by the borough council and were sold at auction to Admiral Property Development Ltd in September 2024.

The site is adjacent to a public house and directly opposite commercial garage vehicle repair units.