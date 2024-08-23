Mohammed Imran submitted an application for 27 Stephenson Place which was previously occupied by a travel agency.
The building is in a vicinity where there are bars, pubs, hot food takeaways and a nightclub. An officer’s report to Chesterfield Borough Council mentioned that one comment had been received about an existing problem of littering with the concern that another takeaway could exacerbate the situation because there wasn’t a bin on that part of the street.
Permission for change of use was granted on condition that litter bin facilities be provided and signage be displayed on the premises advising customers to dispose of litter appropriately.
