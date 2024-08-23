The premises on Stephensons Place, Chesterfield which are earmarked for a hot food takeaway.The premises on Stephensons Place, Chesterfield which are earmarked for a hot food takeaway.
New hot food takeaway plan for Chesterfield wins green light

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:25 BST
Chesterfield is set for a new hot food takeaway after planners approved the change of use of premises in the town centre.

Mohammed Imran submitted an application for 27 Stephenson Place which was previously occupied by a travel agency.

The building is in a vicinity where there are bars, pubs, hot food takeaways and a nightclub. An officer’s report to Chesterfield Borough Council mentioned that one comment had been received about an existing problem of littering with the concern that another takeaway could exacerbate the situation because there wasn’t a bin on that part of the street.

Permission for change of use was granted on condition that litter bin facilities be provided and signage be displayed on the premises advising customers to dispose of litter appropriately.

