New hot food takeaway plan for Chesterfield
A new hot food takeaway is on the cards for Chesterfield, provided the applicant gets change of use permission from council planners.
Mohammed Imran is seeking Chesterfield Borough Council’s support for his proposal for 27 Stephenson Place.
He says in his application that the takeaway would be open from 11am to 10pm Monday to Friday, 11 am to 4am on Saturday and 11am to 11pm on Sunday.
The building is owned by MAP Property Investments Ltd of Leicester and formerly housed a coach travel company.