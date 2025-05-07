New hot food takeaway is planned for Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hot food takeaway is planned for empty premises which were formerly occupied by a barber’s shop.

Anthony Subrmaniam has applied to Bolsover District Council for change of use consent for the property at 76 Recreation Road, Shirebrook. He proposes to employ four workers in the takeaway.

The applicant is also seeking planning permission to install a vertical extraction pipe to the rear of the building.