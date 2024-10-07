Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been unveiled to build new houses on an area of wasteland in Chesterfield.

Five three-bedroom townhouses are proposed for Goytside Road on its corner with Factory Street, Brampton and near Lidl supermarket. There would be 10 parking spaces as part of the development. Pedestrian access would be provided in front of the houses directly on to Goytside Road.

A design and access statement in support of the planning application by Roger Whittaker of ACE Developments, says that the proposal is centred on an unattractive ‘leftover’ parcel of land adjacent to residential properties. The new housing scheme would finish off the development between the Lidl store and the residential dwellings to Goytside.

The vacant site was in a poor state until recently and had been subject to waste and minor fly tipping. Its most recent use was hardstand/storage for vehicles from the previous landowners GK Group/Perry’s Ford dealership.

Outline approval for five houses was granted by Chesterfield Borough Council in December 2017 but that permission has since expired.

The council’s decision on the new housing application is pending.