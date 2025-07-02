A Chesterfield pub which shut down a few weeks ago is poised for demolition in a planning application seeking consent to build houses on the site.

The Badger on Brockwell Lane would be replaced by up to nine houses if Chesterfield Borough Council gives the go-ahead to the scheme.

An agent acting for Mr D. Boot of Brockwell Asset Management Ltd has submitted an application requesting permission to demolish the pub, which operated for 58 years and closed due to financial and economic constraints. Outline planning permission is being sought to erect the houses in a development which would have a residential ‘mews’ character and takes its design cue from the prevailing residential area where two-storey homes are common.

A personal statement to the council from Brockwell Asset Management Ltd, which bought The Badger in 2015 and is part of a consortium, reports: “Research has shown us that quite a few public houses throughout Chesterfield have been up for sale for over 12 months without being purchased to be run as a going concern. The directors and shareholders feel that if they were to go down this route, an empty building will attract a fair amount of vandalism which would cause more upset in the local community and ultimately more cost to make any already much-needed repairs. In these economical times it does not appear there is much appetite to invest in what can be considered as an “Estate Pub” which is isolated from any popular pub route.

"Furthermore, due to its proximity with Brampton and the town centre, the pub is competing with areas that can attract different generations of drinkers who are quite happy to stay in one bar for a drink before walking a short distance to the next venue. This is despite The Badger’s drinks being available at more appealing prices than these venues and The Badger considers their food offering to be one of the best around – the lack of trade is most apparent in the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday, May 5, the pub was open from 4pm where only £33.75 was taken all evening, which didn’t cover the one member of staff’s wage; this meant the premise had to close at 9pm due to there being no custom for the previous hour.

“Private funding from three local families has tried to keep the pub open and operating for as long as possible. The shareholders and directors have invested significantly, both emotionally and financially, without any monies being paid to them in all eleven years of their time involved. Despite these huge efforts and investments, the increased costs of running the pub are now sadly beyond their means.”

The Badger closed its doors for the last time in June when the landlords posted on Facebook: “It hasn’t been the easiest of decisions, but we can no longer substantiate the rising costs of everything. Unfortunately, as most people already know, the pub industry is at an all time low – and as a small independent pub it has been extremely challenging.”