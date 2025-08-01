New homes plan for pub car park in north Derbyshire village
A pub car park in a north Derbyshire village is proposed as the site for three new houses.
Mark Crook has applied for planning permission to build the two-storey houses behind the Sportsman Inn in Grassmoor. The pub fronts North Wingfield Road and the car park is accessed via Chapman Lane.
The proposed houses would each have two bedrooms and a garden. The properties would be faced in red brick and have grey roof tiles. Five parking spaces are planned within the development.
North East Derbyshire District Council’s decision on the application is pending.
