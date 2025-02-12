Conversion proposals for a redundant barn which overlooks a Derbyshire pub car park have been submitted to a planning authority.

The building to the west of 7 King Edward Street, Shirebrook was historically used as stables and storage for the nearby Gate Inn. However, severe dilapidation means that the barn is no longer in use.

John Sheridan has applied to Bolsover District Council for consent to convert the barn into four one-bedroom dwellings. His proposal seeks to retain the building’s historical features in its two storey section and provide accessible accommodation in the single-story unit. Improved insulation and low-carbon heating will be integrated into the conversion.

A key element of the proposed development is the introduction of a new, direct access point from King Edward Street. This will improve the accessibility of the site by removing the need to scale a wall as the current site configuration requires. The development will retain access from the Sookholme car park where there are 51 spaces, including two accessible bays, and will offer additional parking for both residents and visitors.