Chesterfield Borough Council has granted Strata Homes conditional permission for the development of the net zero carbon houses on land west of Loundsley Green Road. The go-ahead has 32 conditions attached including that construction work be carried out between the hours of 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 2pm on a Saturday and that a lighting strategy be approved by the local planning authority to safeguard bats and other nocturnal wildlife and protect the woodland edge habitats from lightspill.