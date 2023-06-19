New homes for Chesterfield are given the go-ahead
Chesterfield Borough Council has granted Strata Homes conditional permission for the development of the net zero carbon houses on land west of Loundsley Green Road. The go-ahead has 32 conditions attached including that construction work be carried out between the hours of 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 2pm on a Saturday and that a lighting strategy be approved by the local planning authority to safeguard bats and other nocturnal wildlife and protect the woodland edge habitats from lightspill.
Decisions are pending on the following applications to the Chesterfield planning authority:
*Construction of 13 houses at the site of the garages, Miller Avenue, Mastin Moor;
*Permission in principle for 5-9 houses/bungalows at Troughbrook House, Chesterfield Road, Staveley;
*Five houses on the junction of Blunt Avenue with Edale Road, Mastin Moor.
*Outline application for one-bedroom bungalow adjacent to 214 Tapton View Road, Newbold.
Decisions are pending on the following applications to North East Derbyshire District Council:*Three dwellings on land between The House and Rykneld, Brassington Lane, Old Tupton;
*Three-bedroom house on land opposite 5 to 7 Oaks Farm Lane, Calow.