New homes bid for Derbyshire village raises concern over potential flooding and parking problems

Concern has been expressed over a plan to build 17 homes in Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

The application for the development on land off The Common at Fritchley, near Belper has been lodged with Amber Valley Borough Council who will decide whether to grant outline planning permission.

An objector states: “The proposed site is outside the settlement boundary for Fritchley and is also in the green gap between Crich and Fritchley (Crich parish neighbourhood plan). The site is also prone to flooding due to its position and the presence of an underground stream, which has done so a number of times over the last twenty years. The number of properties on the site will also pose a problem for parking as has happened with the recent development on the opposite side of the road wich has resulted in cars parked in dangerous positions on a number of occasions.”

The applicant Jeffrey Owen Harrison says that the majority of the homes planned would be two storeys with the potential for single or 1.5 storeys on land at the western end of the site.

The applicant wants to build up to 17 affordable homes on land off The Common, Fritchley (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Supattra Suparit).
The applicant wants to build up to 17 affordable homes on land off The Common, Fritchley (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Supattra Suparit).
