An objector states: “The proposed site is outside the settlement boundary for Fritchley and is also in the green gap between Crich and Fritchley (Crich parish neighbourhood plan). The site is also prone to flooding due to its position and the presence of an underground stream, which has done so a number of times over the last twenty years. The number of properties on the site will also pose a problem for parking as has happened with the recent development on the opposite side of the road wich has resulted in cars parked in dangerous positions on a number of occasions.”