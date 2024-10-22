Outline planning permission has been granted for five new houses to be built in a Derbyshire town.

Bolsover District Council has given consent to the application by Paul Imri who is proposing to site the properties on overgrown land adjacent to Glen House, Main Street, Shirebrook .

The application has resulted in objections to the planning authority with concerns raised about loss of privacy and that the proposed properties would be out of character with the surrounding early 20th century houses. Road safety has also been highlighted as the planned site is via a single track drive off Main Street which is considered the busiest road in Shirebrook and the drive is directly opposite the Stinting Lane junction.