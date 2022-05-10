New health food store launches at Peak Village shopping centre

Grape Tree, the UK’s fastest growing health foods and wellbeing chain, has welcomed the first customers to its new outlet in Peak Village.

Managed by Theresa Harwood whose colleagues are Jayne Lester and Margaret Elliott, the Rowsley store is the 130th store to open since the health food chain grew out of the former Julian Graves brand.

Founder Nick Shutts said: “We are delighted to be opening in the Peak District. We are looking forward to welcoming new faces into the store.

Jayne Lester, manager Theresa Harwood and Margaret Elliott outside the new store at Peak Village

“It has been a privilege to be able to create new jobs throughout and beyond the pandemic and we look forward to becoming a byword for affordable health foods across the Peak District.”

Grape Tree offers the key elements of a healthy diet whether the focus is on proteins, carbohydrates, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins or antioxidants.