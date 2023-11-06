News you can trust since 1855
New headteacher set to take over reputable Derbyshire school rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted

A well-known Derbyshire school with a ‘good’ Ofsted rating will welcome new leadership in January.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:49 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:50 GMT
Swanwick Hall School has announced the appointment of Emma Howard as the new headteacher, succeeding Jonathan Fawcett, who will retire after 18 years of dedicated service.

Swanwick Hall School, part of the Two Counties Trust, is a reputable secondary school educating over 1,300 students aged 11-18.

Emma, who is passionate about education as ‘the cornerstone to change every child’s life’ will take up post in 2024. She will move to Swanwick Hall School from Nottingham University Samworth Academy, where she has successfully led the academy since 2019.

Swanwick Hall School has announced the appointment of Emma Howard as the new headteacher, succeeding Jonathan Fawcett, who will retire after 18 years of dedicated service.

Wesley Davies, CEO, The Two Counties Trust. said: “We are delighted to appoint Emma as Headteacher of Swanwick Hall. The Governors and the Trust are confident that the school will be in extremely capable hands under Emma’s leadership. I would also like to thank Jonathan Fawcett for his service and wish him a long and happy retirement when he leaves us in 2024.”

