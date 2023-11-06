A well-known Derbyshire school with a ‘good’ Ofsted rating will welcome new leadership in January.

Swanwick Hall School has announced the appointment of Emma Howard as the new headteacher, succeeding Jonathan Fawcett, who will retire after 18 years of dedicated service.

Swanwick Hall School, part of the Two Counties Trust, is a reputable secondary school educating over 1,300 students aged 11-18.

Emma, who is passionate about education as ‘the cornerstone to change every child’s life’ will take up post in 2024. She will move to Swanwick Hall School from Nottingham University Samworth Academy, where she has successfully led the academy since 2019.

