New headteacher set to lead Derbyshire school out of ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating
Eckington School staff and students returned after the Easter break to welcome new Headteacher, Richard Cronin, who sees ‘huge potential for the school to become an outstanding provider of education’
Mr Cronin is an experienced senior leader, having taught for 19 years, including 13 years in senior leadership roles.
Recently, Mr Cronin joined Chesterfield’s Brookfield Community School as a Deputy Headteacher, quickly taking on the role of Acting Headteacher to lead the school out of an Ofsted inadequate category.
Now he hopes to help improve the rating of Eckington School, as the North Derbyshire secondary school and sixth form have been named as ‘inadequate’ before joining Chorus Education Trust on April 1.
Mr Cronin said: “I am proud to have been chosen to be the Headteacher of Eckington School. I see huge potential for the school to become an outstanding provider of education for the young people of North-East Derbyshire.
"I believe that the core values of teamwork, supporting wellbeing, mutual respect, transparency, and integrity will help us to achieve this goal. I’m very much looking forward to working with staff, students and parents in pursuit of outstanding achievement for all.”
Chris James, Chief Executive Officer of Chorus Education Trust added: “My colleagues and I have had the good fortune to work with Eckington School over the past six months. I have confidence that Richard Cronin and his team will continue this work in order that all Eckington students experience an environment that is safe, supportive and ambitious.
“We are all looking forward to Eckington’s bright future and are delighted to welcome them to Chorus Trust.”