New hair salon owner's tears of joy after Derbyshire business is named among finalists for nationwide award

Laura Thurnham of 222 Hair Salon on Market Street, Clay Cross is on the shortlist for the Hair and Beauty Awards. She is up for best new salon of the year, the winner of which will be announced in August at a glittering ceremony in Birmingham.

She said: “I cried when I got the email that I was a finalist. Even though, it’s a little salon, I’m really proud of it.”

It’s the first time that Laura has entered for an award in her 14 years of working in the hairdressing industry. Laura, who learned her skills at Chesterfield College, worked at Salon DM in Chesterfield and later at Funky Divas in Sheffield. She said: “I’ve always worked for someone else but I felt a fire in my belly that I wanted to do it myself.

"I was in a really dark point in my life when I took the salon on. I had a bad break-up, I wasn't myself – I constantly spent my time on social media comparing my life to others and I always felt that everyone was doing better than me, like I wasn’t doing enough. I came off social media and wiped that slate clean and that’s when I found my confidence again and thought you are doing enough, just push yourself that little bit more and you can do it.

"I’m quite spiritual and kept seeing my angel number 222 everywhere, whether it be on a sign, a number plate, on my mobile phone or the amount that I was paying. I looked up what it meant and it was trust and patience that everything is working out exactly as it’s supposed to. I think it was my grandad, who died three years ago, guiding me to bite the bullet and do it. I knew straight away that I had something to focus on.

“My friend messaged me and said ‘please come and look at this unit that's opposite me’. It used to be a barber’s shop. I was looking around the empty room thinking I don’t know how to do plastering, I don’t know how to put things on the wall, I don’t know where I’m going to start. But I signed the contract on the day that I looked at it.” Laura, 31, who lives in Brampton, Chesterfield sunk her savings of more than £8,000 into renovating the premises which included rewiring and plastering. She said: “It was worth it – no risk, no reward. I did the painting and put panelling on the walls. Evolution Signs in Chesterfield were incredible; I didn’t have a vision of what I wanted my sign to look like and they designed it and made the front of my salon look amazing.”

Her nine-year-old son Jesse is the motivation behind single mum Laura’s drive for success. She said: "My main goal in life is to make my son proud…..I want him to know that I've done it all for him. When I took the leap of faith and told him what I was doing, he said: "Mummy, I'm so proud of you - that for me was like fuel to go and make it work.”

She opened her salon in October 2024 and the number of clients is growing. These include children having their first cuts, teenagers and twenty-somethings wanting their hair coloured and older customers looking for a trim. She said: “There are four stations which is perfect because I always wanted a cosy vibe. I wanted people to feel that coming to the salon is a nice experience and they feel pampered. I want people to feel they can come in and talk about anything. A lot of people appreciate the personal aspect rather than going to an overwhelming, busy salon. I think 90% of my clients have been nervous of going to a salon or they've had a bad experience.

"Eventually, I’d like to expand to slightly bigger premises, get a beautician in to offer treatments and have a team working with me.”

Meanwhile, Laura is looking for a hair stylist to work with her. She said: “Come in to the salon for a chat – everything will be confidential.” You can message Laura on her business page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/p/222-Hair-Salon-61566845006676

1 . Hair and Beauty Awards 2025 finalist Laura is proud that her business has been selected for best new salon in the Hair and Beauty Awards, five months after opening. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Hair and Beauty Awards 2025 finalist Laura Thurnham, owner of 222 Hair Salon at Unit 2, Market Street, Clay Cross. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Hair and Beauty Awards 2025 finalist Laura works single-handedly in her hair salon where she tends to at least 19 clients a week. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales