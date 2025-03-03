New hair salon in pipeline for Derbyshire village

Published 3rd Mar 2025

A new hair salon is set for a Derbyshire village following the granting of planning approval.

Peter Richardson applied to Bolsover District Council seeking consent for a subdivision of a convenience store at 129 Market Street, South Normanton.

His plan is to create the salon in a storage warehouse at the rear of the former P&M Newsagent. The salon would be segregated from the retail store and have its own entrance, toilet facilities and small storage room.

Mr Richardson’s application states that there will be five full-time employees and two part-time employees.

