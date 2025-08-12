A new gym and fitness centre is opening in Chesterfield, where the owner is looking forward to welcoming the public through the door.

Ali Akhter is the proprietor of Nextgen which launches at 162 High Street, New Whittington on Saturday, August 16.

He said: “I’m so excited. On opening day, we’ll be giving away free T-shirts, free baseball caps and we’ll be doing a raffle for four monthly memberships.”

The gym is kitted out with Primal brand strength training equipment which includes a four- station machine, allowing for exercises including lap pulldown, tricep pulldown and bicep curls, and a cable crossover machine.

Strength training equipment is on the ground floor.

Ali, 43, said: “We’ve got a cardio suite, a sunbed room, shower room and changing room.

"We've got personal coaches doing one to one sessions, nutritional coaches and a coach to help people with anxiety issues.”

There will be 24-hour access to the air-conditioned building.

Nextgen will open its doors at 9am on August 16. The website states: “Whether you’re just getting started or chasing your next personal best, our modern facility, motivating classes, and supportive team make fitness feel achievable—and enjoyable—for everyone”.

The new gym and fitness centre is housed in a building which was previously occupied by the Wellington Hotel.