The organisers behind the Hope Valley beer and cider festival are branching out and bringing their much loved festival to Castleton.

Jack Watson, business development manager for Atlantik Inns Group which owns the Peak Hotel said: “We’ve been doing the beer festivals at the Old Hall for 12 years now and got bigger and bigger but we’ve never done anything in Castleton which is a shame as it’s a beautiful place.

“So we decided to change that and we are bringing our first festival to the Peak Hotel on How Lane the first weekend in September.”Jack says there will be more than 50 beers and ciders to choose from over the weekend as well as a full oompah band and food too.

Sarah Hunt, Graham Watson and Jack Watson outside the Peak Hotel which will be holding its first beer and cider festival later in the year. Pic Jason Chadwick

He said: “This may be our first year but we are going all out.

“Our long term vision is to create a beer and music festival and become a name which is recognised nationally.

“There are big beer festivals up and down the country and there are lots of music festivals but we want to grown this together and become a big name in the market.

“We have already got a lot of interest locally and we want to support hospitality which has taken a hit in recent years.

A new beer and cider festival is taking place in Castleton later in the year, pictured Sarah Hunt, Graham Watson and Jack Watson from Peak Hotel. Pic Jason Chadwick

“We want to have something across the village, like when Tramlines is on in sheffield every bar has live music and we want to work with the other traders and keep growing this beer festival.”The festival will be free and Jack explained: “You don’t get charged for going into the pub so why should beer festivals charge when they are just one big pub?”

He is currently hoping to incorporate a craft fair into the event and would like any interested crafter to get in touch.

He added: “Castleton may only be a small area but it has a huge footfall from walkers and we want to build on that and create a festival for both residents and tourists and give everyone a good time.”

The Castleton Beer and Cider Festival will run from Friday September 1, to Sunday September 3.