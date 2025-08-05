New games pitch for use by Chesterfield school and community clubs wins go-ahead from planning authority

Plans for a multi-use games area at a Chesterfield school that will also benefit the wider community have been passed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small 3G pitch will be created on an open playing field at St Peter and St Paul School on Hady Hill where constructing a flat pitch on a sloping site will result in the loss of some of the existing space.

In approving the application, Chesterfield Borough Council has stipulated that the proposed facility be used by the school within school hours and by the community between the hours of 4pm to 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 1pm on Saturday with no operation on Sundays or bank and statutory holidays. Lighting will be provided via four 12m columns and will operate in accordance with the restricted opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal for the 61m x 49m pitch includes a 2.5m acoustic fence to minimise the noise for neighbouring residents, parking provision for 24 cars and the use of the existing access route from Hady Hill to reach the site.

View of the playing field towards Hady Crescent. The proposal for the multi-use games area includes erecting an acoustic fence to minimise noise disturbance to neighbours.

Spire Rangers JFC wrote expressing support for the proposed facility. The letter said: “As a local sports club, we often encounter challenges in securing suitable pitches for our children to practice and compete, especially during the winter months when grass pitches become impractical due to adverse weather conditions or are unlit. This limitation not only constrains our ability to train and compete effectively but also can impact the overall enthusiasm of our players. Installing a community accessible MUGA pitch available to local sports clubs for children such as ours would be of great benefit. It would encourage physical activity, teamwork, and healthy competition among our youth, aligning perfectly with our club's mission.”

Espial Football Club commented: “We believe this all-weather, floodlit facility would offer a great opportunity for our members especially during the winter months when grass pitches are often unusable. Creating a community accessible facility like this in the grounds of a local primary school would offer our children a dependable space for practice and play, allowing for further enhancing their skills and enthusiasm for sport year round.”

However, not everyone welcomed the plan with several letters from Hady residents opposing the application. One stated: “I live on the crescent and this is a lovely, peaceful place to live. I fear if this is approved we will not be able to enjoy our own gardens due to the crashing noise of balls against fencing and shouting all day every day. I work hard in the week and do not want loud shouting early Saturday morning as well as all evenings in the week. I feel this could drive locals into staying indoors. This can drastically affect our mental health not being able to enjoy our own private space. The light pollution in the night is not only concerning for ourselves but also the wildlife we love in the local woodland. I fear this may drive out bats and owls from our woods.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was originally submitted by the school to the borough council in July 2022 and included a proposed access route through trees along the boundary to 144 and 146 Hady Hill. This would have led to the removal of protected trees and the proposed route was dropped from the scheme.

*To stay informed, find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area click here.