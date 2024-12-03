The Environment Agency has announced a new flood warning service for Castleton residents.

The new flood warning system, which is set to help 58 properties at flood risk from Peakshole Water, can be triggered by two new river level gauges – on Peakshole Water and an upstream tributary.

These gauging stations give the Environment Agency’s duty officers live data to make informed decisions on the imminent risk of flooding.

Paul Lockhart, Area Flood and Coastal Risk Manager said: “We are very pleased to be able to provide a flood warning service to the Castleton community. We know how devasting flooding can be for people, and this service will give them the vital time to take action to safeguard themselves and their property. We encourage everyone able, to sign up to this free service.”

Andy Ellis, Flood Resilience Technical Advisor, added: “The cave systems in and around Castleton make the flood risk quite complex. We welcome feedback from the community with regards to the effectiveness of the new Flood Warning Service. This, combined with the installation of a new rain gauge in the area, will allow for ongoing improvements to the accuracy of the warning."

Rivers levels on Peakshole Water can be viewed in real time online, by visiting the Goosehill Bridge and Perryfoot Farm gauge pages at check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.

This additional tool compliments the flood warning service, by giving members of the public the ability to monitor current river levels, allowing them to make informed decisions on how and when to respond.