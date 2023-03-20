News you can trust since 1855
New fish and chips takeaway plan near Derbyshire village pub wins go-ahead

Planners have given the green light for a new fish and chips takeway in a Derbyshire village.

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Mar 2023, 21:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 21:18 GMT

The fast food operation in Morton will occupy premises that is currently used for storage by the Corner Pin public house, on the junction of Station Road and Pilsley Road.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning authority has stated that the hours of opening for the takeaway will be 5pm to 9pm Monday to Friday and 12noon to 8.30pm on Saturdays. The fast food outlet will be closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

A report in connection with Sukhraj Dhaliwal’s application to convert the outbuilding into a takeaway states: “Customers will use the same access as the Corner Pin public house. The interaction will not cause a loss of privacy and amenity to 580 Pilsley Road located to the north of the application site. Additionally, it is not considered that the proposal will have any significant impacts upon the privacy and amenity of residents of 575 Station Road, whose back garden shares a boundary with the application site."

Planners have given the go-ahead to convert an outbuilding in Morton into a new fish and chips takeaway (generic photo:Adobe Stock)
The scheme includes five customer car parking spaces, one of which will be reserved for the disabled, and a cycle rack.

