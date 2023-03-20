The fast food operation in Morton will occupy premises that is currently used for storage by the Corner Pin public house, on the junction of Station Road and Pilsley Road.

North East Derbyshire District Council’s planning authority has stated that the hours of opening for the takeaway will be 5pm to 9pm Monday to Friday and 12noon to 8.30pm on Saturdays. The fast food outlet will be closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report in connection with Sukhraj Dhaliwal’s application to convert the outbuilding into a takeaway states: “Customers will use the same access as the Corner Pin public house. The interaction will not cause a loss of privacy and amenity to 580 Pilsley Road located to the north of the application site. Additionally, it is not considered that the proposal will have any significant impacts upon the privacy and amenity of residents of 575 Station Road, whose back garden shares a boundary with the application site."

Planners have given the go-ahead to convert an outbuilding in Morton into a new fish and chips takeaway (generic photo:Adobe Stock)