New film to explore tales of Matlock Bath's Troglodytes

The new film with explore the history of the Gully Troggs in Matlock Bath

An independent production is being put together on the Troggs – who once were said to stage hedonistic gatherings in the caves and pubs of Little Switzerland.

Their notoriety even led to them being featured in the New York Times in 1966 – who reported on hearsay about ‘mock marriages, black magic rites and drug-taking’ with Cumberland Cavern being identified as a hotspot for their activities.

Now, film-makers are aiming to get to the bottom of the stories and are urging Matlock Bath folk who remember the Troggs to get in touch with their photos, videos or stories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the film’s producers, Laurie Butler, said: “From the intriguing stories we've heard so far we think it's an important part of local history that currently seems unrecorded. From the newspaper clipping from the New York Times I attached previously, to stories of wild parties in the caves and apparently pubs within Matlock Bath displaying signs such as "No Troggs or Dogs", there seems to be a story to tell! So we're hoping to find out what happened to the Gully Troggs and record their story.

We're currently looking for funding for the film, with one option being self-funding through a platform such as kickstarter. We're self producing the film maybe looking to get other local filmmakers involved depending on the budget but currently have a filmmaker with the ability to create the whole film.

The film is still in its early stages hence looking for more information. From the intriguing stories we've heard so far we think it's an important part of local history that currently seems unrecorded.

"From the newspaper clipping from the New York Times, to stories of wild parties in the caves and apparently pubs within Matlock Bath displaying signs such as ‘No Troggs or Dogs’ there seems to be a story to tell! So we're hoping to find out what happened to the Gully Troggs and record their story.