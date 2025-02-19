Film-maker Jordan-Kane Lewis of Dronfield has chosen north-east Derbyshire as a location for his new creation All You Do Is Bleed, which he describes as part vampire, part Skins.

The film industry has helped boost Derbyshire’s economy over the years as stars and production crews stay in the county while filming at stunning stately homes and picturesque countryside. Superstar actors Tom Cruise, Keira Knightley and Russell Crowe are among the famous names that have visited Derbyshire for work commitments.

Filming of the BBC’s Peaky Blinders took place inside Chatsworth during 2014 with scenes shot in the Painted Hall, library, dining room, guest bedrooms and the gardens.

Popular ITV drama Peak Practice used Crich as its location in the Nineties, changing the village’s name to Cardale for the series which starred Simon Shepherd and Amanda Burton.

A television adaptation of DH Lawrence’s The Rainbow, shown in the Eighties, was filmed at The Midland Railway Centre in Butterley and at Hardwick Hall.

In 2022 Renishaw Hall owners Alexandra Sitwell and her husband Rick let cameras into their home for the ITV series Keeping Up With The Aristocrats. A whole year in the life of Chatsworth House and the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire was documented in a BBC series shown in 2011.

1 . Bridget Jones's Diary Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is currently going down a storm in the cinema....but did you know that scenes from the first film, Bridget Jones's Diary, were shot in Derbyshire? Colin Firth was among the cast of the 2001 film which was released six years after he starred in the BBCTV series Pride and Prejudice which was shot at Sudbury Hall.

2 . Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Hollywood actor Tom Cruise filmed scenes for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning in Derbyshire in 2021. The film included a train crash scene at the former Darlton Quarry in Middleton, captured by Derbyshire photographer Villager Jim. Tom returned to Derbyshire in 2024 when he is believed to have shot scenes for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, due to be released on May 23, 2025.

3 . Robin Hood Russell Crowe shot scenes for the 2010 film Robin Hood at Dovedale. He described Chatsworth House and grounds as 'magnificent' in an interview published in 2022.