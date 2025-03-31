Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An estate agent has expanded into Chesterfield after being attracted by the buoyant property market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haus Homes launched its new office on West Bars this week – its first outside Sheffield – where director Ross Bateman is working with sales consultant and property valuer Rebecca Haslam and office manager Amy Rees.

Ross, 34, said: “Haus have been going for eight years in Sheffield and they found that a lot of their enquiries were about people moving from Sheffield to Chesterfield. For the last three or four years the area was going up in price continuously – the market was really buoyant and it still is. A lot of new-builds are going up here and schools are doing very well over here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 800 positive Google reviews for the Sheffield business, the Chesterfield office has a solid foundation on which to grow the company’s reputation for sales and lettings. Ross said: “We want to give a really good service and hopefully build the business stronger. The Sheffield office has 17 members of staff on the sales and lettings side and it’s the same team that we’ve got as back-up over here if we need it.

Amy Rees, Ross Bateman and Rebecca Haslam, outside the new Haus Homes office on West Bars, Chesterfield

"We’re working alongside photographer Chris Woolley who lives in Brookside and are working with local financial company Mortgage 1st run by Jon and Lisa Stones who are both from Chesterfield. It’s really important to have that local touch.”

Ross and Amy, 29, live near each other in Brampton and Rebecca, 52, lives in Newbold. The three previously worked together at Redbrik Estate Agents.