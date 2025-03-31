New estate agent's office opens its doors in Chesterfield as business responds to a buoyant market by expanding

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:33 BST
An estate agent has expanded into Chesterfield after being attracted by the buoyant property market.

Haus Homes launched its new office on West Bars this week – its first outside Sheffield – where director Ross Bateman is working with sales consultant and property valuer Rebecca Haslam and office manager Amy Rees.

Ross, 34, said: “Haus have been going for eight years in Sheffield and they found that a lot of their enquiries were about people moving from Sheffield to Chesterfield. For the last three or four years the area was going up in price continuously – the market was really buoyant and it still is. A lot of new-builds are going up here and schools are doing very well over here.”

With 800 positive Google reviews for the Sheffield business, the Chesterfield office has a solid foundation on which to grow the company’s reputation for sales and lettings. Ross said: “We want to give a really good service and hopefully build the business stronger. The Sheffield office has 17 members of staff on the sales and lettings side and it’s the same team that we’ve got as back-up over here if we need it.

Amy Rees, Ross Bateman and Rebecca Haslam, outside the new Haus Homes office on West Bars, ChesterfieldAmy Rees, Ross Bateman and Rebecca Haslam, outside the new Haus Homes office on West Bars, Chesterfield
"We’re working alongside photographer Chris Woolley who lives in Brookside and are working with local financial company Mortgage 1st run by Jon and Lisa Stones who are both from Chesterfield. It’s really important to have that local touch.”

Ross and Amy, 29, live near each other in Brampton and Rebecca, 52, lives in Newbold. The three previously worked together at Redbrik Estate Agents.

