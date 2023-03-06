The new drive-thru takeaway will be sited on the last remaining plot of land at the Markham Vale service station at Arron Road, Duckmanton.

Chicken Villas Ltd submitted an application to Chesterfield Borough Council to erect a cafe and hot food unit on the last remaining plot of land at the Markham Vale service station.

In a document to the council an agent states that the applicant also owns the adjacent KFC restaurant which will enable overflow parking from the new drive-thru where there will be six parking spaces.

The Little Castle public house car park is to the north of the 900sqm site on Aaron Street in a complex where current drive-thru facilities include McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC and a fuelling station operated by Shell.