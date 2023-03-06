News you can trust since 1855
New drive-thru takeaway for M1 junction service station near Bolsover

Plans for a new drive-thru takeaway and restaurant at a service station on junction 29A of the M1 near Duckmanton have been given the green light.

By Gay Bolton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 8:36pm
The new drive-thru takeaway will be sited on the last remaining plot of land at the Markham Vale service station at Arron Road, Duckmanton.
Chicken Villas Ltd submitted an application to Chesterfield Borough Council to erect a cafe and hot food unit on the last remaining plot of land at the Markham Vale service station.

In a document to the council an agent states that the applicant also owns the adjacent KFC restaurant which will enable overflow parking from the new drive-thru where there will be six parking spaces.

The Little Castle public house car park is to the north of the 900sqm site on Aaron Street in a complex where current drive-thru facilities include McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC and a fuelling station operated by Shell.

Fifteen conditions have been attached to the planning authority’s permission for work on the new drive-thru. These include provision of space for the storage of plant and materials and manoeuvring of goods vehicles.

