New drive-thru takeaway for M1 junction service station near Bolsover
Plans for a new drive-thru takeaway and restaurant at a service station on junction 29A of the M1 near Duckmanton have been given the green light.
Chicken Villas Ltd submitted an application to Chesterfield Borough Council to erect a cafe and hot food unit on the last remaining plot of land at the Markham Vale service station.
In a document to the council an agent states that the applicant also owns the adjacent KFC restaurant which will enable overflow parking from the new drive-thru where there will be six parking spaces.
The Little Castle public house car park is to the north of the 900sqm site on Aaron Street in a complex where current drive-thru facilities include McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC and a fuelling station operated by Shell.
Fifteen conditions have been attached to the planning authority’s permission for work on the new drive-thru. These include provision of space for the storage of plant and materials and manoeuvring of goods vehicles.