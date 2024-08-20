A woman has been granted planning permission to change her garage into a dog grooming salon.

Permission was granted on condition that Mrs Schofield is the sole worker and that the salon operates from 10am to 5pm Mondays to Saturdays and no times on Sundays or bank holidays. A further proviso was that no more than one dog belonging to customers should be on the premises at any one time and must be kept indoors other than during supervised outdoor toileting.