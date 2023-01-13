New digital tool allows residents to plan Derbyshire village’s future as council launches consultation

As part of Bolsover District Council’s Creswell growth plan, the council has launched a new, innovative form of public consultation which has been specially designed to encourage people living in the village to share their views.

Traditionally decisions and plans about growth are made by professionals such as developers, architects, planners and economists, and the people who live in a place are invited to comment at the final stages of the proposals.

Now residents are being given an earlier chance to voice their ideas about what they think should be included in the plan – whether it is a new shopping area, more woodlands, or a new school.

The consultation exercise on the Creswell growth plan will run until Monday February 13.

The PlaceBuilder masterplanning tool, developed by The Future Fox, enables people to understand how growth is funded. For example if residents want leisure facilities then they must generate money through housing or offices to present a balanced budget. This can be achieved in many ways, and the tool gives people the opportunity to come up with ideas.

Bolsover Council deputy leader Duncan McGregor said: “Planning for the future of our communities is at the heart of what we do at the council. The opportunity to use technology to involve our communities in those decisions is a new and exciting way to achieve this.

“New homes and jobs come hand in hand with bringing investment and new services and facilities to our communities. This tool will enable the people of Creswell to contribute their ideas to how their community could grow in the future.

“This will increase our understanding as a council of what the community needs. Planning for growth is a long process and I want to give the people who live and work in Creswell the chance to have their say early on in this process.

“So, I would urge residents of Creswell to take advantage of this opportunity and have your say on how you would like the village to look in the future.”

A public drop-in session will be held on Wednesday February 1 at The Events Centre, Elmton Road, Creswell between 4pm and 7pm.

Further consultation will be carried out later in the year.

To access the PlaceBuilder digital planning tool, visit: bit.ly/3W5a62H

