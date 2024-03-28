New diagnostic centre for Chesterfield's Walton Hospital wins planners' support
The new building at Walton Hospital will also serve as the hospital’s main entrance, reducing the heavy reliance on signage to guide patients to departments.
Two ultrasound rooms, an x-ray room, ECG/cardio room, five further consulting rooms and triage/treatment room will be contained within the proposed single storey building.
A statement from JTP Architects supporting Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust's application to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning consent said: “The NHS is creating new Community Diagnostic Centres across the country to help to deliver diagnostic tests as patients currently face a long wait to get tests, due to a backlog built up during the Covid lockdowns where non-essential treatments were curtailed.
“Walton Hospital’s position as a centre for community healthcare is an ideal location for one of these new Community Diagnostic Centres, while the established location means it benefits from ample car parking and public transport links.”
The proposed site lies directly to the south of the main car park off Whitecotes Lane. A small building that currently houses a transformer will be demolished as part of the application which has been approved by the borough council.
