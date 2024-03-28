New diagnostic centre for Chesterfield's Walton Hospital wins planners' support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new building at Walton Hospital will also serve as the hospital’s main entrance, reducing the heavy reliance on signage to guide patients to departments.

Two ultrasound rooms, an x-ray room, ECG/cardio room, five further consulting rooms and triage/treatment room will be contained within the proposed single storey building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from JTP Architects supporting Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust's application to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning consent said: “The NHS is creating new Community Diagnostic Centres across the country to help to deliver diagnostic tests as patients currently face a long wait to get tests, due to a backlog built up during the Covid lockdowns where non-essential treatments were curtailed.

Artist's impression of the proposed new Community Diagnostic Centre at Walton Hospital.

“Walton Hospital’s position as a centre for community healthcare is an ideal location for one of these new Community Diagnostic Centres, while the established location means it benefits from ample car parking and public transport links.”