New development in sale of historic Eyres building in Chesterfield
Debbie Thompson, of Innes England, said: “The sale has taken a while to get there although we are due to complete on May 17.”
The building that fronts Holywell Street was put on the market in July 2023 with a guide price of £650,000. Massive interest resulted in the property going to be best bids in September.
At the time Innes England director Nick Hoskin said: "The premises have the potential for a wide range of purposes if the proper investment is put in, with the space itself being well suited to uses such as retail, healthcare, restaurant, office, or even residential apartments.”
Eyres shut down its Chesterfield store in April 2022, owing creditors in excess of £100,000. The store had traded in the town for 147 years.
