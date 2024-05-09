Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property agents have confirmed that the sale of a landmark building in Chesterfield which housed Eyres furniture store will go through within days.

Debbie Thompson, of Innes England, said: “The sale has taken a while to get there although we are due to complete on May 17.”

The building that fronts Holywell Street was put on the market in July 2023 with a guide price of £650,000. Massive interest resulted in the property going to be best bids in September.

At the time Innes England director Nick Hoskin said: "The premises have the potential for a wide range of purposes if the proper investment is put in, with the space itself being well suited to uses such as retail, healthcare, restaurant, office, or even residential apartments.”