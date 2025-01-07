New dessert bar near Chesterfield seeks consent for longer opening hours "to better serve the community"
Aimee Wood, who runs Hasland Park Dessert Parlour, is requesting permission to open from 8am until 10pm. Her business currently serves customers from 8am until 6pm.
A statement to Chesterfield Borough Council says: “Extending the closing hours of the cafe from 6pm to 10pm is a practical and logical step that aligns with the operating hours of surrounding business. This extension will allow the cafe to better serve the community by providing more flexible options and accommodating the needs of its customers. Additionally, it will enhance the local economy by attracting more patrons and ensuring the business remains competitive. The cafe is committed to implementing measures to minimise any potential disturbances to the neighborhood.Therefore, it is believed that this extension is a beneficial and necessary step for the continued success and growth of the establishment and the local community.”
The dessert bar, which opened in November 2024 on Mansfield Road, Hasland serves waffle fries, cookie dough, sundaes and milkshakes.
