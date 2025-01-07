The operator of a new dessert bar near Chesterfield is aiming for longer opening hours.

A statement to Chesterfield Borough Council says: “Extending the closing hours of the cafe from 6pm to 10pm is a practical and logical step that aligns with the operating hours of surrounding business. This extension will allow the cafe to better serve the community by providing more flexible options and accommodating the needs of its customers. Additionally, it will enhance the local economy by attracting more patrons and ensuring the business remains competitive. The cafe is committed to implementing measures to minimise any potential disturbances to the neighborhood.Therefore, it is believed that this extension is a beneficial and necessary step for the continued success and growth of the establishment and the local community.”