Stylistic, an established digital design studio, will unveil its latest enterprise at Queen Street, Belper, on Saturday, November 26.

The new Design Shop occupies the lower floor of the former farm building which the design studio moved into at the beginning of 2022.

Creative director Phil Scott, who founded Stylistic in 2003, said: “We want the Design Studio & Shop to be a place where visitors come for creative inspiration, as well as buying gifts for themselves and their loved ones. We are proud to be doing things a little bit differently, and the experience that we gain while marketing and running our own shop and e-commerce business will place us in a unique position with first-hand experience that can only enhance the services we provide to our clients in the retail sector.”

The Stylistic design team comprises Rachel Boldison, Phil Scott and Kieran White.

The design shop’s grand opening on November 26 at 9am will be celebrated with a host of activities throughout the day. There will be free portrait photography on offer, a prize draw to win a luxurious Rigaud Candle, refreshments and entertainment, as well as an opportunity to browse the selection of carefully curated items on offer.

Phil said: “We’re keen to meet as many people as possible, not only do we want to let people in Belper and the surrounding areas know about our shop, we also want them to know that we are a friendly team who are here to support other businesses to grow. You can browse our products, chat to our team and maybe even leave with some business ideas of your own!”

The Stylistic team have a long relationship with Belper having lived and worked there for more than three decades. They are collaborating on e-commerce, design and marketing projects in the town alongside their other work which supports an international base of customers.