New Derbyshire partnership will support people to live independently at home for longer

A new service has launched in Derbyshire, with experienced and specialist partners coming together to deliver home support.

The Low-Level Support service, which launched on April 1, sees Honeycomb Group’s home support provider, Revival, join forces with Citizens Advice Mid Mercia and South Derbyshire CVS. The service will work to empower local residents to live safely and independently in their own homes for as long as possible.

The service takes a unique partnership approach, enabling more extensive support to be delivered to a wider community of people across the county. Specialist professionals work with adults who are facing barriers that prevent them from living independently, with support provided to address issues, provide advice, improve confidence and reconnect with support networks.

A support session

For Revival, the new service follows their highly successful Independent Living Service, which supported over 1,500 people, aged between 29-100, over the last five years.

The service was a lifeline for local residents, as well as easing pressure on NHS services. Support was also delivered through a falls recovery service, which helped people back on their feet after a fall.

Executive Director of Support and Wellbeing, Mel Dunn, shares more about Revival’s role in the new Derbyshire service.

“We’re really pleased to be part of such an amazing partnership. It’s a service which will help to make a difference to so many vulnerable people in Derbyshire.

Melanie Dunn

“Revival have been providing support services to people in the Derbyshire area for over five years. The trusted team will continue to use their expertise of local people and services as part of this exciting new partnership.

“Working in collaboration with our amazing partners Citizens Advice Mid Mercia and South Derbyshire CVS will mean we’re able to deliver support across a wider geographic location.