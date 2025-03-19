New Derbyshire nursery building for SEN children is counting on planning consent

Plans have been unveiled for a new nursery building to accommodate children who have Special Educational Needs.

An application to Bolsover District Council seeks planning consent for a site at Burlington Lane, Langwith Junction which is nestled between Woodhoots Nursery and Brookfield Primary School. The site was formerly occupied by Stubbin Wood Special School and Nursery.

The proposal is for a single storey unit containing six classrooms with external areas of play off each one, an intervention room, a sensory room, accessible toilet and changing facilities and a staff room.

There would be covered walkways between Woodhoots Nursery and the new building. Ten new parking spaces would be created and the drive-in area would be sheltered from the elements.

The application has been submitted by TEAM Education Trust.