New Derbyshire leisure centre set to open after original contractors fell into administration

The stalled development for a new leisure centre in Clay Cross is set to finally open its doors in less than two weeks after the original contractor fell into administration and a new one stepped in to complete the project nearly six months behind schedule.

Clay Cross Active which replaced the former Sharley Park Leisure Centre as part of the £24.1m Government-funded Clay Cross Town Deal regeneration scheme was completed by new contractor Universal Civils and Build after subsidiaries of the original contractor ISG fell into administration.

NE Derbyshire District Council has been overseeing the Town Deal plans which include replacing the former Sharley Park Leisure Centre, on Market Street, with the Clay Cross Active, the introduction of a new town centre location called Bailey’s Square, refreshment and leisure units between Broadleys and the town square, a Derbyshire Adult Education Centre called the Clocktower and the repurposing of an historic building with leisure opportunities.

Cllr Kathy Rouse, Cabinet member for Health and Leisure, said the council has been working hard to create the Clay Cross Active and that this project and others in the Clay Cross Town Deal are expected to provide great additions for the area.

Pictured Is An Artist'S Impression Of Clay Cross Active Hub, On Market Street, Whch Is Due To Open On June 18, 2025, As Part Of The Clay Cross Town Deal Regeneration Scheme

The Clay Cross Active, which is to be managed by the district council, is due to formally open on June 18 after it had originally been scheduled to do so by the end of 2024 before new contractor Universal Civils and Build stepped in.

Its facilities will include a large modern fitness suite, a spin studio, sports hall, a soft play and interactive play area, a main pool and a learner pool with spectator seating, changing facilities, a wellness suite and a cafe.

The Clay Cross Town Deal Board includes representatives from the district council, Clay Cross Parish Council, Chesterfield College, Derby University, and other concerned parties from the region.