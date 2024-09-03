New Derbyshire landlord and landlady are embracing tradition in popular pub
Alexandra Mosley and her partner Ashley Eden took over the management of the Old English Inn on Market Street at the start of August.
When asked why they decided to take on the pub, Ashley said: “It’s somewhere we’ve always loved, somewhere we’ve always drunk. We’ve been coming in here since we were old enough to drink. It’s a place we just love.”
Ashley said the Old English regulars have really welcomed them with open arms, and that they have enjoyed a “busy” first month in charge.
Regulars will be happy to know the new owners are not planning to make any big changes to the pub, hoping to retain its traditional, characterful interior.
Alexandra said: “When we heard that the owner was selling we just couldn’t see it not be the Old English. We couldn’t see it be destroyed or become a swanky new bar. We wanted to keep it how it was.
“It's a traditional pub and keeping that tradition is very important to us as there’s not many of these traditional pubs around anymore.”
Two traditions the co-owners are hoping to continue is keeping the pub cash-only and continuing the pub's association with various charities.
The pair have already successfully hosted their first Macmillan fundraising day. This long standing annual event hosted over August bank holiday was the brainchild of former landlady, Mary James.
Alexandra said: “Macmillan has always been supported by the Old English and Mary so we wanted to carry that on. And Ashgate Hospice are very close to our hearts so we will definitely be supporting them as well.”
After buying the pub from the previous building owner, Alexandra and Ashley took over as managers from Mary, who retired this summer.
Alexandra described Mary as a “fountain of Knowledge” helping herself and Ashley to settle in.
The new landlady does already have a wealth of experience with bar work. Describing herself as growing up in the trade, Alexandra was most recently the owner and manager of Bateman’s Mill Hotel.
