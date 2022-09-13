New Derbyshire firefighters mark the end of their training
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has marked the end of training for 14 new Firefighters who will now begin their careers at fire stations across the county.
Joined by family and friends of the newly qualified firefighters, Derbyshire’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Rob Taylor hosted a pass out ceremony to celebrate.
DCFO Taylor said: “It is always an honour to see trainee firefighters complete their initial training; an exciting time as they take the next step in their fire service career as firefighters in development on fire stations across Derbyshire.
“While their initial training is complete, the next two years will see each of them undergo a period of development, gaining valuable experience dealing with the wide range of incidents the Service attends, and carrying out a range of community engagement activity to support the Service’s vision of Making Derbyshire Safer Together.
“The last 14 weeks of training will undoubtably have been tough as they have each faced new experiences and learned new skills that will support their careers for years to come. It would be remiss of me to mention their training and not acknowledge our dedicated operational training team who have provided guidance and support to the trainees while ensuring they are ready to face the challenges they will encounter as a Firefighter. Similarly, I must also acknowledge the team behind the scenes responsible for recruitment and selection, without whom we would not be here celebrating today.
Most Popular
-
1
Bus provider announces changes to services across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – with routes scrapped and timetables altered
-
2
Man dies and woman in ‘critical condition’ after collision in Derbyshire
-
3
Application for controversial Chesterfield garden games room - which has divided neighbours - is refused by council
“As each of our new trainees leave the training centre, I wish them all well and look forward to following their careers.”