A day nursery accommodating 25 children is planned for Bolsover (generic photo).

A new day nursery planned for a Derbyshire town is counting on change of use permission from council planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leslie Harris, who trades as Tiny Tots Day Nursery, 1a Welbeck Road, Bolsover, is aiming to operate in the Bolsover Adult Community Education Centre on the town’s High Street. The opening hours of the proposed nursery would be 7.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday (except bank holidays) closing for one week at Christmas each year.

The application to Bolsover District Council states that Derbyshire County Council acquired the property in 1992 for use as a child’s day nursery. At a later date it was used as a family support centre and most recently Children's Services Social Care used the premises. Part of the outdoor space comprises soft play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the preparation work will involve internal modifications to provide larger areas for child activities. A security fence will be installed to provide a safe play area outside, preventing access to intruders. Planning permission will be sought to ensure new fencing complies with the requirements of the Bolsover Conservation Area.

*To stay informed, find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area click here