New day nursery is planned for north Derbyshire town

By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:23 BST
A day nursery accommodating 25 children is planned for Bolsover (generic photo).placeholder image
A day nursery accommodating 25 children is planned for Bolsover (generic photo).
A new day nursery planned for a Derbyshire town is counting on change of use permission from council planners.

Leslie Harris, who trades as Tiny Tots Day Nursery, 1a Welbeck Road, Bolsover, is aiming to operate in the Bolsover Adult Community Education Centre on the town’s High Street. The opening hours of the proposed nursery would be 7.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday (except bank holidays) closing for one week at Christmas each year.

The application to Bolsover District Council states that Derbyshire County Council acquired the property in 1992 for use as a child’s day nursery. At a later date it was used as a family support centre and most recently Children's Services Social Care used the premises. Part of the outdoor space comprises soft play area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Much of the preparation work will involve internal modifications to provide larger areas for child activities. A security fence will be installed to provide a safe play area outside, preventing access to intruders. Planning permission will be sought to ensure new fencing complies with the requirements of the Bolsover Conservation Area.

*To stay informed, find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area click here

Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyshire County CouncilPlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice