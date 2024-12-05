A new study by the Daily Mail, analysing baby name data from the Office for National Statistics, has revealed the most popular names for baby boys across Derbyshire.

Across the country, more than 4,600 boys were named Muhammad - making it the most popular name in 2023. Noah was the second most common name given to newborn boys in England and Wales, followed by Oliver in third.

A total of 2,906 girls were named Olivia, which remained the most popular name for girls across England and Wales in 2023 - followed by Amelia and Isla.

Analysts discovered a rise in the number of parents choosing names such as Cilian and Margot. This is believed to be inspired by the ‘Barbenheimer' trend, where cinema-goers flocked to cinemas to watch Cilian Murphy appear in Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie, who starred in Barbie.

The full list of the most popular names across Derbyshire can be found below - Derby and South Derbyshire were not included.

1 . Chesterfield The most popular boy names in Chesterfield during 2023 were George and Louie. The most popular girls' names were Ada and Freya.

2 . North East Derbyshire The most popular name for newborn boys in North East Derbyshire was George. The most common name for girls was Lily.

3 . Bolsover Oliver was the most common name for boys in Bolsover across 2023. Elsie was the most popular name for girls.