Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a new CT and MRI scanner unit at Walton Hospital in Chesterfield.

The proposed building will provide a new permanent facility, in place of existing mobile units, increasing the capacity for Walton’s radiology facilities and shortening referral to treatment times.

Under the application, submitted by Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust to Chesterfield Borough Council, the building programme will consist of MRI and CT scanning rooms, control rooms, electrical and data room, tech rooms, consultation room, recovery area, waiting area, lobby, changing and back of house facilities.

It is proposed to move the waste bin store into the “gardeners’ compound” area, which will free up approximately 10 parking spaces. The ‘gardeners compound’ area is not open to the public or hospital staff to park in.

Artist's impression of the new CT and MRI scanner unit proposed for Walton Hospital, Chesterfield.

