New community hall with pre-school facility, food bank and outdoor play area is proposed for Derbyshire village
Rykneld Homes has submitted an application for planning permission to build the hall on land to the rear of existing homes on the corner of Queensway and Cleveland Road, Stonebroom. The land is currently used as amenity space by 42 and 44 Cleveland Road and 12-14 and 16-18 Queensway.
A report to North East Derbyshire District Council, commissioned by the applicant from Urban Designs, states that the existing Stonebroom pre-school is of poor quality with limited access. The site that the pre-school occupies would be better suited for new housing and bungalows are proposed for that land. A purpose-built food bank would free up the food bank’s present accommodation for redevelopment.
Pedestrian and vehicular access to the proposed single storey, red brick-faced hall would be through the existing parking area on the north side of Cleveland Road.
