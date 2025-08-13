New community centre bid to replace outdated church hall in Derbyshire village
Dragonfly Management (Bolsover), a development company owned by Bolsover District Council, has submitted an application to the district council for consent to demolish St Helen’s Church Hall on Church Street East, Pinxton and erect a single storey building in its place.
A supporting statement, prepared by Castle Owen construction and property consultancy, said the proposed centre would cater for community and youth organisations including Scouts, Guides and early years support groups. The centre would have a food bank and community kitchen, with space to support a cafe and cookery classes.
The proposed building would occupy just over a quarter (26.82%) of the site on which a community garden would be created.
Pinxton has a population of 5,500 and the aim of the proposed centre is to foster a vibrant and inclusive community environment for generations to come.
The church hall was built in 1875 and has reached the end of its life. Wood boring beetles have infested the floor timbers, there is rising damp, asbestos that requires specialist removal, an outdated electrical system, inadequate accessibility and poor sanitary provision, limited storage and poor ventilation.
The report states: “Given the range and severity of these issues, the building is considered beyond viable repair. Demolition and replacement with a modern, purpose built facility is the most appropriate and sustainable solution.”
