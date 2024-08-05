New coffee shop serving brownies is opening in Chesterfield
The Savvy Baker will launch at York House on Holywell Street on Wednesday, August 7.
Brownies are a speciality among the sweet treats that will be available for customers.
Helen Jones posted on Facebook: “A great addition to our lovely building. Get ready for the visits from Learning Curve Group Hair & Beauty Chesterfield Academy, we can’t wait until you open!”
The Savvy Baker began as a brownie and cake making enterprise in a Leeds home during lockdown. The business opened a cafe in Leeds two years ago and a coffee and dessert shop in York at the beginning of July 2024.
Chesterfield’s landmark York House building is now a business centre, having previously accommodated the All Saints Tap craft ale bar and Cipollini's restaurant whose permanent closures were announced in 2021 in the wake of the Covid lockdown.
