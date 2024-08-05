The Savvy Baker will open on the corner of York House, Holywell Street, Chesterfield on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

A new coffee shop will open its doors in Chesterfield this week.

The Savvy Baker will launch at York House on Holywell Street on Wednesday, August 7.

Brownies are a speciality among the sweet treats that will be available for customers.

Helen Jones posted on Facebook: “A great addition to our lovely building. Get ready for the visits from Learning Curve Group Hair & Beauty Chesterfield Academy, we can’t wait until you open!”

The Savvy Baker began as a brownie and cake making enterprise in a Leeds home during lockdown. The business opened a cafe in Leeds two years ago and a coffee and dessert shop in York at the beginning of July 2024.

Chesterfield’s landmark York House building is now a business centre, having previously accommodated the All Saints Tap craft ale bar and Cipollini's restaurant whose permanent closures were announced in 2021 in the wake of the Covid lockdown.