A bid for full planning permission for the change of use of the store at 1 King Edward Street, Shirebrook into a coffee shop/bistro setting has been lodged with Bolsover District Council.

The application has been submitted by Samantha Quinton of Coffizz Ltd whose plan is to serve hot and cold snacks to eat in or take away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mills, principal environmental health officer for South Derbyshire District Council, said he had no objection to the proposals but has request further information in regard to the proposed kitchen arrangements including the types and volumes of food being prepared, cooking methods, design of extraction system and location of outlets.

The premises at 1 King Edward Street, Shirebrook, for which a change of use application for a coffee shop/bistro setting has been lodged with Bolsover District Council.