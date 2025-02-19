Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coffee bar entrepreneurs are growing their brand by launching a new branch in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Walker and Christian O’Connell will open Host Coffee on Chatsworth Road in premises formerly occupied by Cafe Nellie. This will be their second coffee bar and has been inspired by the success of their business in Clay Cross.

Michael said: “It’s an exciting time. We're coming up to four years in Clay Cross and that's been really successful. We thought it was a good time to expand and Chatsworth Road is such a great location – it’s the place to be. We've taken on five or six new members of staff to expand the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll open at 8am serving speciality coffee, cakes, doing a bit of a brunch menu and close about 4pm. We're licensed so we might be offering events in the evening and private events once we get up on our feet.”

Christian O'Connell and Michael Walker will open their new Host Coffee bar on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield in March.

Renovations are currently underway at the Chatsworth Road premises ahead of Host Coffee opening in late March. Michael said: “It's quite nice inside so it's just painting and we’re building counters and some fixed seating.

"We'd like to expand elsewhere in the future. We're going to see how the second place fares.”

The coffee shop is down the road from the Junction bar which Michael owns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junction and Host are the official charity partner for Ashgate Hospice this year and will be running various events to raise money for the hospice.

Michael, 35, and Christian, 32, who live on Saltergate, Chesterfield both have a background in hospitality. They were working as British Airways cabin crew when they met on a flight to Cape Town, South Africa 12 years ago.