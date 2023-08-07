News you can trust since 1855
New cocktail bar hailed as 'the ultimate party venue' opens its doors in Chesterfield

A new bar offering late-night cocktails and party fun in Chesterfield has welcomed its first customers.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:26 BST

The Loop on Corporation Street opened its doors to the public on Saturday, August 5.

Its extensive menu includes 18 alcoholic cocktails, six alcoholic cocktail teapots serving three to four people, five non-alcoholic cocktails, 10 shots and nine bombs.

Music is provided by DJs playing party house and r ‘n’ b classics.

The Loop is described as the ultimate party venue where a club room accommodating up to 150 people is available for hire and DJs, dancers, cocktail packages and masterclasses can be provided.

Chesterfield’s newest nightspot has taken over premises which were formerly occupied by the Moo Bar.

Related topics:Chesterfield