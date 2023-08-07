The Loop on Corporation Street opened its doors to the public on Saturday, August 5.

Its extensive menu includes 18 alcoholic cocktails, six alcoholic cocktail teapots serving three to four people, five non-alcoholic cocktails, 10 shots and nine bombs.

Music is provided by DJs playing party house and r ‘n’ b classics.

The Loop is described as the ultimate party venue where a club room accommodating up to 150 people is available for hire and DJs, dancers, cocktail packages and masterclasses can be provided.