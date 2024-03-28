New children's play park and cafe plan for north Derbyshire town
Eckington Parish Council is seeking planning consent to build the leisure facilities on land off Stead Street where an old youth centre building would be demolished under the scheme.
Play equipment spanning toddler to teenage years and other facilities such as a small bike track are included in the plans.
The proposed new cafe would be for users of the play park only, providing a service for children and their supervising adults.
In a letter to North East Derbyshire District Council which will rule on the application, Lucy Chapman of Greenfields, Eckington, wrote: “I strongly support this application and think it would be great for the local area. Really hope it all goes ahead as planned.”
A supporting statement to the planning authority states that an unattractive building would be cleared from the site to make way for the new facilities. The single storey structure formerly served as a youth centre but has not been used for years and no interest has been shown in reusing it for this purpose.
Parking spaces would be increased to 60 on the existing car park close to the site’s access from Stead Street/School Street. The additional parking spaces would help to address the current parking problems on both of those streets due to staff and parents parking at the junior school,
A dense hedge runs along the western boundary of the site separating the play park from adjoining housing and providing a screen to protect neighbouring residents from disturbance.
