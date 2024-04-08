New children's nursery to open in village near Chesterfield where grade II listed building and gardens have been extensively renovated
Heywood House, on High Street, Brimington, will open in May to provide childcare for children aged three months to five years. Its owners have more than 35 years experience within the industry and acquired the grade II listed property last autumn.
Substantial work on the building is designed to create a vibrant and welcoming nursery. The gardens have been extensively renovated so that children can learn and develop in a secure green space while having fun with their friends.
Company director Matt Bell said: “As an organisation, we strive to provide the highest quality care for every child in a safe and friendly environment. This enables all our children to learn whilst having fun and reaching their full potential in preparation for school. The nursery will be Ofsted registered and we follow the Birth to 5 Matters guidance and the setting will be a mix of child centred and adult led learning. We’d like to thank the Vision Derbyshire Business Start-Up team for helping us on our way with this new venture in Brimington.”
Parents and carers are invited to look around the nursery at open days on April 10 and 13 and May 6, from 11am until 2pm. The nursery will be open from 7.15am until 6pm 52 weeks a year excluding bank holidays. Early Years funded places are available. For further details, email: [email protected], tel. 07565938096 or access the Heywood House Children’s Nursery page on Facebook.
