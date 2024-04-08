Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heywood House, on High Street, Brimington, will open in May to provide childcare for children aged three months to five years. Its owners have more than 35 years experience within the industry and acquired the grade II listed property last autumn.

Substantial work on the building is designed to create a vibrant and welcoming nursery. The gardens have been extensively renovated so that children can learn and develop in a secure green space while having fun with their friends.

Company director Matt Bell said: “As an organisation, we strive to provide the highest quality care for every child in a safe and friendly environment. This enables all our children to learn whilst having fun and reaching their full potential in preparation for school. The nursery will be Ofsted registered and we follow the Birth to 5 Matters guidance and the setting will be a mix of child centred and adult led learning. We’d like to thank the Vision Derbyshire Business Start-Up team for helping us on our way with this new venture in Brimington.”

See what the new nursery can offer your child at open days on April 10 and 13 and May 6.