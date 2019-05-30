New children's care home could be built on site of former working men's club near Chesterfield

A new children's care home could be built at the site of a former working men's club near Chesterfield.

The plans by Frank Sissons for an eight-bed care home for children with physical and learning difficulties and associated bungalow accommodation are for the former Calow Working Men's club on Oaks Farm Lane.

The proposals, submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council, state: "The site formerly contained the building and facilities associated with the Calow Working Men's Club which was demolished in 2012.

"It is proposed to redevelop the site by the construction of a single storey building for use as a secure children's care home for incorporating eight beds with en-suites, communal facilities, staff facilities and accommodation.

"It is also proposed to construct a separate three bedroom bungalow for use by relatives visiting children resident in the home."

There will be around 12 staff at the site at one time.

View the plans on the council website using reference 19/00362/FL.