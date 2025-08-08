Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

1 . Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire Two Derbyshire food venues have recently received one-star food hygiene ratings. Photo: Food Standards Agency Photo Sales

2 . West Bars Tandoori, Chesterfield - two-star hygiene rating West Bars Tandoori, a takeaway at West Bars in Chesterfield was inspected on July 3 and received a two-out-of-five food hygiene score. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Rafters at Riverside House Hotel Hotel, Ashford In The Water - four-star hygiene rating Rafters, an AA Rosette restaurant at Riverside House Hotel in Ashford In The Water, has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of four. This comes after an inspection which took place on June 27. Photo: Google Photo Sales