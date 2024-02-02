New Chesterfield gastro pub serves local favourites with Pizza Pi specials, Chandlers cocktails, mocktails and more
Top Cats, at Corporation Street in Chesterfield, has become a new home for the popular Pizza Pi restaurant which closed its venue at Vicar Lane after the company behind the pizzeria went into liquidation. The new gastro pub offers freshly made wood fried pizza following Pizza Pi recipes – but also has a long list of alcoholic and soft drinks to choose from.
Ben Joshua, the manager of the venue said: "Well, first and foremost this is undisputedly the best pizza we have around. That's without a question. It's fantastic. It’s freshly made to order – hand-stretched and baked in wood fire. You don’t get that anywhere else in Chesterfield
“Top Cats has been launched as a new home for Pizza Pi but it is much more than a restaurant – it is a gastro pub. We have just launched a new cocktail menu. We have partnered with Chandlers, a popular Chesterfield bar that has been well-known for over 20 years and good friends of ours. We have a section of their popular cocktails that we offer at Top Cats.
"We have also launched a mocktail menu for dry January which we will continue all year around for people who don't drink or are on a break from it. We also offer milkshakes and coffees – which are available to have in or take out.
“There is absolutely something for everyone and all ages. And we're soon launching a burgers and sides menu in partnership with Toddy Burger, another popular Chesterfield food venue. We recently had a pop-up night at night with the burgers and that was an absolute bang. It sold out quickly and it was fantastic to see the venue full.”
The gastropub is open from 5pm on weekdays and from 11 am on the weekends. It closes at 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, but at 11pm on the other days. There isn’t a set date yet for when the burger menu will be launched, but it is hoped it will be later this month.