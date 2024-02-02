New Chesterfield gastro pub serves local favourites with Pizza Pi specials, Chandlers cocktails, mocktails and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Top Cats, at Corporation Street in Chesterfield, has become a new home for the popular Pizza Pi restaurant which closed its venue at Vicar Lane after the company behind the pizzeria went into liquidation. The new gastro pub offers freshly made wood fried pizza following Pizza Pi recipes – but also has a long list of alcoholic and soft drinks to choose from.

Ben Joshua, the manager of the venue said: "Well, first and foremost this is undisputedly the best pizza we have around. That's without a question. It's fantastic. It’s freshly made to order – hand-stretched and baked in wood fire. You don’t get that anywhere else in Chesterfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Top Cats has been launched as a new home for Pizza Pi but it is much more than a restaurant – it is a gastro pub. We have just launched a new cocktail menu. We have partnered with Chandlers, a popular Chesterfield bar that has been well-known for over 20 years and good friends of ours. We have a section of their popular cocktails that we offer at Top Cats.

Top Cats, on Corporation Street in Chesterfield, has become a new home for the popular Pizza Pi restaurant which closed its venue at Vicar Lane after the company behind the pizzeria went into liquidation.

"We have also launched a mocktail menu for dry January which we will continue all year around for people who don't drink or are on a break from it. We also offer milkshakes and coffees – which are available to have in or take out.

“There is absolutely something for everyone and all ages. And we're soon launching a burgers and sides menu in partnership with Toddy Burger, another popular Chesterfield food venue. We recently had a pop-up night at night with the burgers and that was an absolute bang. It sold out quickly and it was fantastic to see the venue full.”